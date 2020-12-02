POCATELLO - The Pocatello Police Department is mourning the loss of K9 Bart.
Bart, a 5½ year veteran of the department, unexpectedly passed away Sunday while on-duty.
Bart served alongside his handler, Cpl. Akilah Lacey, for his entire career with PPD.
Bart was a highly trained narcotics and apprehension dog, accounting for a large amount of drug seizures throughout his career. He was utilized in countless K9 demonstrations and was rated 3rd Best Patrol Dog in the State of Idaho in 2018.
Bart was a beloved and valuable member of our K9 unit. He played an important role in making our city a better, safer place to live.