POCATELLO — A local woman is facing the possibility of a lengthy prison sentence after being charged with aggravated drunk driving following a crash that left another person injured at a busy Pocatello intersection on Sunday morning.
Katana Jean Badhawk, 27, of Pocatello, had a blood-alcohol level of over twice the legal limit following the 8:15 a.m. collision at the intersection of Yellowstone Avenue and East Oak Street, Pocatello police said.
Police said Badhawk was driving one of two cars involved in the wreck. Responding police officers found a case of beer in Badhawk's vehicle following the crash and she failed a field sobriety test at the scene.
The adult male driver of the other car suffered arm and neck injuries but did not require transport to the hospital, police said. His name has not been released.
Badhawk, who was not injured, was placed under arrest for felony aggravated drunk driving following the wreck and is currently being held at Bannock County Jail.
The crash shut down the Yellowstone-East Oak intersection for nearly an hour.
Both cars were totaled.
Pocatello police are still investigating the crash and have not released further details on how it occurred.
If convicted of the charge against her, Badhawk faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a $5,000 fine.