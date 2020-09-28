POCATELLO — A popular all-you-can-eat buffet has closed its doors amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Golden Corral, 850 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello, has a yellow sign on its front entrance door informing customers, "Thank you for your patronage! As of Sept. 14 we will be permanently closed."
Officials with Golden Corral did not return a request for comment. The chain, which promotes itself as America's No. 1 buffet restaurant, posted information on its website about reopening other locations throughout the country that have been hurt by the pandemic.
"We are excited to bring our teams back to work and re-open our restaurants as soon as it’s appropriate in compliance with state and local mandates," the Golden Corral post reads. "Restaurants are reopening every day, so please continue to check our website for updates on the Golden Corral near you."
The chain wrote that its dining room seating, menu offerings, service style and hours have been affected by "ever-changing state and local mandates related to COVID-19."