Idaho is now in the fourth stage of reopening its economy, and the cities of Pocatello and Chubbuck are encouraging residents to go out and support local businesses that are finally relighting their open signs.
Both Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad and Chubbuck Mayor Kevin England are planning to sign proclamations this week that will declare Saturday, June 20, as Shop Local Day.
Blad says small businesses were hit hard by the shutdown caused by COVID-19, and some had to keep their doors closed until Idaho moved into the fourth stage last week.
Now that many local businesses are reopening, he’s asking community members to support them.
“The small businesses are the heartbeat of Pocatello,” Blad said. “We would encourage everybody to go out and shop local.”
England agrees. He’s asking people to visit local businesses not only on Saturday, but also throughout the remainder of the year.
In the proclamation England plans to present at a City Council meeting on Wednesday, it states that locally owned businesses provide unique products and services, foster community connections, provide employment and leadership opportunities and help create a strong local economy.
“With every $100 spent at a locally owned business, $68 will return to the community through taxes, payroll and donations to local schools and charities,” the proclamation states.
Subsequently, when people help local businesses, they help themselves, too, England said.
“Our economy locally has gone through this about as well as anybody in the nation,” England said, but he notes that they’ve still taken a hit. “When you shop at locally owned businesses, you help our economy locally in a huge way.”
Blad reminds people to continue to be safe, following social distancing guidelines and wearing a mask, if they have one, when they go out. But he also encourages them to get out and support their neighbors.
“(Small businesses) are our neighbors,” Blad said, adding that they provide sponsorships for local kids' school and extracurricular activities and help in others ways. “(We need to) continue to show our support for them.”