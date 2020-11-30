POCATELLO — Phil Meador Subaru recently donated $12,000 toward a Pocatello man’s nonprofit organization that was founded to help veterans cope with the deadly ravages of post-traumatic stress disorder.
Russell Davies started Professional Transformation Sports Development after he served five years in the Army infantry with the 101st Airborne Division.
“When I got out, I myself struggled with post-traumatic stress and was torn apart trying to figure out what I wanted to do in life,” said Davies, who’s president of the PTSD organization.
So the 32-year-old adventurer, who received a Purple Heart, chose to take a couple years to fully enjoy the freedoms that he’d fought for and subsequently dedicated himself to whitewater kayaking.
But not just on garden-variety streams.
“We were kayaking extremely challenging waterfalls — some 100-foot waterfalls and stuff along those guidelines,” Davies said.
He says that Rio Palguin in Chile is an intense run with multiple drops that include a 70-foot waterfall.
A huge waterfall drop at Metlako Falls near Hood River in Oregon was also quite a memorable ride.
Davies, meanwhile, was making and posting videos online of the mind-blowing rivers and raging waters that he was taking on. And those captured the attention of a lot of viewers.
As the viewership for his feats on the rivers grew, generous sponsorships — from ZET kayaks, Coalatree, Hungry Hikers and others — became more available.
“And they started sending me all over the world to these beautiful countries to kayak,” Davies said.
He said that was incredible because until then his experiences in going overseas were strictly for war.
Now he was getting paid to kayak rivers that challenge the most talented athletes.
So that was a huge turning point for him, along with meeting like-minded enthusiasts.
“I met a bunch of people that I knew had my back,” he said. “And when you’re out there the river is like your battlefield.”
Davies says he can plan a route and how he wants it to go. But it doesn’t always work as planned.
“Just like in combat you know things can go wrong really quickly,” Davies said. “And you rely on these people to come into play to help save your life.”
And he says that was a key step in finding a sense of camaraderie through the outdoors.
“And this is something that is always a topic of conversation for anybody involved in outdoor sports is if more vets could find that camaraderie, the suicide numbers would drop,” he said.
So Davies started an awareness campaign to help make that happen, he said.
He knows the pain of losing a friend to PTSD.
“One of my good buddies who was born and raised here in Pocatello and joined the military shortly after me, he unfortunately lost his battle to PTSD and took his life,” he said.
Davies says that was the eye-opening point where he realized that an awareness campaign won’t work.
“We need to do everything in our power to make sure that this is readily accessible for any veterans that are looking for a change of pace in life,” he said.
That’s where Pocatello residents Garn and Deb Theobald came in.
“They were well aware of what I was trying to do and they came out and really you know helped us launch this,” Davies said.
Their generous funding for the program is what really made it happen, he said.
Then the group could afford to fly in and house veterans at no cost to the veterans.
And the veterans could partake in the outdoors activities that help them get centered once again.
But the community of Pocatello is also key to the effort.
“Other than just having such a great area to operate for all the activities that we do the community’s been just outstanding in helping us on our mission,” Davies said.
And the veterans seem to enjoy the Pocatello area.
“We’ve had veterans that have moved here after taking the program,” he said. “They love the community, they love the sports that surround this area and all that it offers.”
Davies said he personally took the chance to travel after leaving the military — rather than go to school or get a specific job, and he feels that was beneficial.
“That really helped channel my passion into being able to help other people,” he said. “It’s been rewarding and I love doing it.”
So far, the group has worked with well over 100 veterans since the program started in early 2017.
He says a lot of veterans suffer from PTSD to one extent or another. The goal has been to aid them in finding something meaningful in life that helps them cope.
And being in the outdoors helps, he said.
“It’s hard to really be able to dial into that because it’s almost impossible to scientifically prove the therapeutic potential that the outdoors possess,” he said. “It’s nontraditional medicine.”
But Davies thinks everybody who’s been camping or hiking or skiing or anything in the outdoors can confirm it’s valuable.
“It’s a huge part of being able to reset your mind and really get back to your center and be able to ultimately cleanse the mind,” he said.
He says when people are out skiing they’re not thinking of any problems, they’re not thinking of bills, they’re not thinking of work, they’re just in the zone, he said.
“You’ve got tunnel vision and you’re just fully in the moment,” he said.
Still, it’s a challenge to overcome PTSD.
“But if you can re-channel your mind to instead of taking you back to those traumatic experiences to have it go to exciting, thrilling, exhilarating outdoor memories you’re better able to cope with the daily triggers of post-traumatic stress,” he said.
Davies says they’ve received thanks from families who’ve seen a big turnaround in family members who previously may have been on the verge of losing their battle with PTSD.
“It’s just so rewarding to hear those things,” Davies said. “If you can save one life it’s worth it.”
The Subaru Share the Love Event was started in 2008 by Subaru of America as a way to bring Subaru owners together to make a difference in the community while showcasing its Subaru vehicles. Some participating dealers also choose to assist a local charity.
In a press release, Jason Meador, with Phil Meador Subaru, said Davies operates a charity that provides “an escape that’s changed lives.”
Brian Johnston, general sales manager for the dealership, explained a former salesman who was active military was familiar with Davies’ organization and made the arrangements for the donation.