Music-Concerts-Thrown Objects

Kelsea Ballerini performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 10, 2022. Ballerini was hit with a bracelet while performing during her concert Wednesday evening in Boise.

 Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File

From flinging bras to tossing flowers, concertgoers have long been a bit extra in showing adoration for their beloved artists — but a recent spate of artists being hit by weightier projectiles raises concerns about extreme fan culture and security.

Country singer Kelsea Ballerini was the latest artist to be struck by a flying object, Wednesday evening at a Boise concert. In the moment caught on video, Ballerini is playing her guitar onstage when a bracelet hits her face and she takes a step back.

