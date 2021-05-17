REXBURG — A five-vehicle accident in Rexburg led to a fatality and two hospitalizations Monday morning.
The Rexburg Police Department and Madison Fire Department responded to the accident near North 2nd East and Moody Road around 10 a.m. Police Chief Shane Turman said a woman and child have been transported for their injuries and one person has died from the accident.
The department will not release the names of people involved in the accident at this time, Turman said.
Police closed all southbound traffic on North 2nd East starting at Moody (E 2000 N) and rerouted traffic at the North Rexburg Exit (exit 337) to respond and investigate the scene.
Turman said Idaho State Police also arrived to assist Rexburg police and conduct an accident reconstruction to determine how the accident occurred.
The police department will release more details of the accident at a later time, Turman said.