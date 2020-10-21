Authorities arrested two people and are still looking for a third following a vehicle pursuit early Saturday morning.
Bannock County sheriff’s officials say the incident began around 1:30 a.m. when an officer attempted to stop a vehicle near a convenience store in Chubbuck. The vehicle had expired license plate tags and a broken windshield.
The vehicle initially stopped, but then took off again before the officer could make contact with those inside, sheriff’s officials said.
Officers pursued the vehicle, which traveled to Cemetery and then down a dirt road. It stopped outside of a residence and four people bailed out, officials said.
They were able to take two passengers, who were wanted on warrants, into custody: Danielle Eldredge, 47, of Fort Hall, and Robbie Farmer, 37, of Pocatello. They released the third passenger without charges.
Officers weren’t able to apprehend the driver of the vehicle at that time, but sheriff’s officials said they are continuing to investigate the incident.