POCATELLO — Howard Moir delivers customizable, pre-made buildings used for guest houses, garages, cabin getaways, tool shops, man caves, she sheds, chicken coops and anything else his customers dream up.
Moir got his start in the growing tiny home and pre-made building industry last fall, when he thoroughly researched options for adding a parts storage facility to serve his primary business — selling and repairing motorcycles and off-road vehicles.
He bought a Premier Portable Building for his storage facility, pleased by the convenience, affordability and workmanship. He was so impressed, in fact, that he became a dealer for Premier, which assembles its pre-made homes and buildings to a customer's individual specifications at sites in Wendell and in Ronan, Montana.
The buildings are delivered right to the customer's pad: They rest on pressure-treated runners and can be placed on bare dirt without concern, Moir said.
"You don't need a foundation. These are movable," Moir said. "If you want to move it from one piece of ground to another you call us and we move it for you."
Both his motorcycle shop, Old Skool Choppers and Anything Off Road, and his pre-made building sales have been growing steadily, prompting Moir to move the businesses in late July from 3100 N. Main St. to a larger lot at 799 Wilson Ave.
Moir's bike shop sells used and custom-made choppers, market parts, does tune-ups with a Dynojet system and repairs motorcycles, dirt bikes, ATVs, side-by-sides and other off-road vehicles. He now employs a master Harley technician and is seeking a mechanic who specials in metric, side-by-side engines. He also plans to start hiring dedicated staff to handle portable building sales.
"My wife, Diane, is going to work by my side to help this business increase," Moir said. "I'm very blessed in what's happened with my business in Pocatello. I've been supported and I've tried to support the community."
His portable buildings are typically sold unfinished, but the Ronan facility will add insulation, drywall, power outlets and other finishing touches for an extra fee.
The buildings are hauled in on a truck and can be set precisely where they're wanted using a machine called a mule, which Moir describes as a "golf cart on steroids."
Moir can also have a Premier crew build cabins on site for an extra fee for customers who wish to locate their getaway in a hard-to-access location.
Customers may also customize homes with features such as extra windows and doors. Some of the cabins have one or two lofts, providing extra storage a places for beds to free up ground-floor space. Many of the cabins also have wooden front porches.
Moir said the company's buying power helps keep costs in check. A 12-by-32-foot cabin sells for under $9,000, for example. They come with a five-year warranty on urethane paint and craftsmanship.
Moir says the buildings are rugged, with stamped floor joists, a tongue-and-groove subfloor and double studs at every third stud.
Moir said a Lava Hot Springs couple recently bought a cabin to convert into a guest home with a small bathroom and kitchen for their children's visits.
An area rancher made half of a cabin into a bunk house for employees, with the other half serving as a tack room.
Other customers have created hunting lodges or remote warming huts for their snowmobile trips.
Customers often install tongue-and-groove paneling to give their cabins a rustic look.
"These buildings can be put on that private little piece of property and you've got your own little sanctuary," Moir said. "You've got your weekend getaway or your family getaway."
Moir has sold about 40 portable buildings since he got into the business last fall. He's noticed customers are increasingly interested in using his portable buildings for their tiny homes.
"The sky is the limit on what you can do," Moir said.