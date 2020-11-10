Most agree it's as American as apple pie to wave a flag, recite the Pledge of Allegiance, sing the Star Spangled Banner before a sporting event or watch fireworks on the Fourth of July.
In honor of Veterans Day, however, the Knights of Columbus challenged local high school English students to think deeper about patriotism and identify more creative ways in which they've sought to honor their country.
Ten English students from Century, Highland and Grace Lutheran high schools emerged as finalists: Remy Boomer, of Century; Isabel Christensen, of Century; Samuel Morrissey, of Century; Giovanni DeLaRosa, of Grace Lutheran; Jacob DeLaRosa, of Grace Lutheran; Emma Grayson, of Grace Lutheran, Jonah Brown, of Highland; Kyler Orr, of Highland; and Hallie Welker, of Highland.
Brown won a $300 prize for taking first place. Boomer won the $200 second-place prize, and Friesen won $100 for his third-place essay. The Knights of Columbus asked students to keep their essays to 250 words.
Jacob DeLaRosa wrote about how he's shown his love of his country by creating his own nonprofit to educate the public about a learning disability, dyslexia. His organization is called Dyslexia Champ.
"I believe being patriotic means creating a sound basis for our country's future and the generations to follow," Jacob DeLaRosa wrote.
Giovanni DeLaRosa suggested picking up litter throughout the community to improve the environment and beautify the country.
Some of the students wrote about how peaceful protesting is an act of patriotism.
"Our nation was built on the backs of protestors who died to ensure life, were imprisoned to ensure liberty and rioted to ensure the pursuit of happiness," Morrissey wrote.
Christensen referenced how the Black Lives Matter movement has effected positive change in the nation in response to unjustified killings of African Americans.
Christensen wrote, "These influential acts show that citizens want their country to be a fair and nice place to live."
Boomer described peaceful protesting as "loving your country enough to want it to be better."
"Peaceful protest is a right granted to us within America and we must use it to better the country," Boomer wrote.
Similarly, Welker believes speaking up when the nation follows the wrong path is patriotic.
"A large misconception is that a patriotic education and learning about the inequalities in our country are mutually exclusive," Welker wrote.
Orr recommends a simple display of respect to show patriotism. He urges others to address our leaders and public servants by their formal titles.
"The current president of the United States of America is President Trump, not Mr. Trump, Donald Trump, Trump or any other degrading name created for him," Orr wrote.
Friesen wrote about "inward patriotism," which he said could be embodied by taking the time to read the Constitution and Declaration of Independence.
"Reading these documents is something that requires a person to be intentional about their actions," Friesen wrote. "It is easy to hang up a flag on an American holiday without much thought and call it good."
Grayson suggested volunteering at a veterans home would be one good way to be patriotic.
"These people should feel appreciated; they endured gunfire, hostility, time away from family and injuries just to protect the country and people inside of it," Grayson wrote.
In his winning essay, Brown argued that simply being kind to others is a simple way of being patriotic.
"True patriotism shows in the owner of the corner store who donates a few bags of apples to the homeless shelter every week," Brown wrote. "True patriotism is seen in those who help others in need of help simply to do so."
Jim Price, who organized the essay contest, was impressed by the wide range of carefully reasoned suggestions included in the students' patriotism essays.
"I was impressed that the students talked about the need for change, inequalities and the way of acknowledging the inequalities and working on change," Price said.
He also appreciated the emphasis on mutual respect included in some of the essays.
"I believe we need to be more respectful of each other," Price said, echoing the sentiments expressed in Orr's essay. "Even if you don't like the person you have to respect the position the person is in."