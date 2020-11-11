POCATELLO — Even after her death, local cyclist Bobette “Bobbi” Wilhelm is still taking care of the local community members in need during the holiday season.
A staunch supporter of causes supporting the homeless and less fortunate after having found herself in that same situation before, Wilhelm was a frequent participant in the local Cranksgiving turkey drive Barrie’s Ski and Sports and the eastern branch of the Idaho Foodbank has held annually for what will be seven years after this month’s event concludes on Nov. 21.
Wilhelm, who died in March from injuries sustained in an alleged hit-and-run crash while cycling on Buckskin Road east of Pocatello, was unable to participate in this year’s Cranksgiving kickoff event, but co-organizer and former state lawmaker Roy Lacey says her spirit was in full-force for the “After Party” launch on Oct. 27 — Bobbi’s birthday — when the local cycling community raised over $3,700.
Soon after, Lacey says a close friend of Wilhelm’s — a north Idaho woman who asked only to be identified by her first name, Teresa — used money Wilhelm had loaned her and matched what was raised, and then some, after the first night of the fundraiser, cutting the local non-profit Cranksgiving organization a $4,000 check in remembrance of Wilhelm.
“I trust that I know what Bobbi would have wanted done with those funds," Teresa said. “She was passionate about alleviating food insecurity and she absolutely loved her biking friends. That made Cranksgiving a perfect fit.”
Almost $8,000 at launch is an incredible start Lacey said, but it's a few thousand dollars shy of what Pocatello Cranksgiving event organizers would like to raise to accommodate an increase in demand for turkeys this year.
Lacey says the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the local food bank needing an additional 300 turkeys to ensure those in need have a Thanksgiving meal to share with their family.
“We were able to donate about 1,000 turkeys last year and the first bit of money gave us an amazing start,” Lacey said. “Now we are shooting for 1,300 turkeys this year and we have 10 days to raise about $4,000. Dig deep. I know we can come up with this extra money.”
An event that unfolds in communities across the nation every November, Cranksgiving is an effort that brings together members of the local biking and cycling groups to provide turkeys for those who are less fortunate. Lacey says the local Cranksgiving event started seven years ago in response to the local food bank being unable to use designated funds to provide Thanksgiving meals to insecure families or individuals.
Barrie Hunt, owner of the ski shop and sporting goods store that shares his first name, and others such as Lacey and local community member Tami Parris, stepped up and created Cranksgiving as a way to ensure no family went hungry on Thanksgiving.
“We struggle at the end of the campaign every year but we always find a way to make it happen,” Lacey said. “People always come through at the last minute and this year we’ll definitely need it.”
To contribute to this year’s Cranksgiving event, community members are encouraged to make cash donations, or checks payable to Cranksgiving, at Barrie’s Ski and Sports, located at 624 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello.
While frozen turkeys are also being accepted, Lacey says there is limited amount of storage space and that monetary donations are needed to pay for two pallets of frozen turkeys from the local WinCo Foods store on Yellowstone Avenue. Pocatello residents can also donate frozen turkeys to the Idaho Foodbank at 555 S. First Ave.
Then comes the great turkey migration of the Gate City, Lacey says.
Organizers of the Cranksgiving event and any interested community member in Pocatello on Nov. 21 will meet at Barrie’s Ski and Sports at 9 a.m., along with what Lacey hopes will be 1,300 frozen birds, for a brisk but friendly ride from the store to the eastern branch of the Idaho Foodbank.
The free event has grown over the years, both in numbers and in how much fun the participants have, Lacey said.
“Last year we had about 90 riders come out,” the 73-year-old Lacey said, “with everyone ranging from about 7- or 8-years-old to someone as old as me, or older. We’ll have the police escort and the Idaho Central Credit Union Green Machine Jeep blaring music along the way.”