CHUBBUCK — A local couple is bringing something new and fresh to the Pocatello-Chubbuck area — a multi-floor wellness plaza that will house nontraditional medical providers and fun, health-focused businesses.
The plaza, to be built on the corner of Olympus Drive just past Portneuf Wellness Complex, will be called Immortal Plaza. Immortal Plaza is the brainchild of nurse and fitness trainer Noelle Gilbert and her partner Andrew Blaser.
Gilbert and Blaser knew they wanted to grow something together and as they dreamt up ideas, they decided opening a wellness spa wouldn't be enough. The pair landed on the concept of building an entire plaza that offers exercise classes with a view, a spa, fresh juice bar, coffee shop and a buffet of state-of-the-art, ultramodern therapies, like cryotherapy, infrared therapy and hyperbaric therapy.
The lot where Immortal Plaza will soon be built is already under contract. Gilbert said she and Blaser hope to break ground on the project early this summer and have the plaza finished and open as soon as possible.
The entrepreneurial couple looks forward to bringing something new to town that they believe is needed, especially in the developing Northgate area.
To realize their dream of opening Immortal Plaza, the pair will be combining Gilbert's expertise as a nurse, yoga teacher and fitness trainer with Blaser's experience in fitness, healthcare administration and real estate.
"We want to take more of a holistic approach to health that kind of encompasses the whole mind, body and spirit," Gilbert said. "We're super excited. We just want to help people get healthier and we're hoping it's going to be received well."
While the plans for Immortal Plaza are already in motion, Gilbert said as the project moves along, she and Blaser are going to remain open to suggestions and welcoming different vendors into the space to make it the best it can be.
Between the two of them, Gilbert and Blaser have seven children under 15 years old who are supportive of their parents' ambitions. Gilbert said as a mother and a nurse who had different nursing jobs around Pocatello for 15 years, she never thought life would take her down this path.
She and Blaser have pushed each other the past year to work toward their dream of making Immortal Plaza happen. Now that dream is becoming reality.