Thursday marked the start of the state’s annual Idaho Gives event, now a two-week period of fundraising for Idaho’s nonprofits. To participate, residents can select a nonprofit from those registered with Idaho Gives and donate until 11:59 p.m. on May 7. Information is available at idahogives.org and on Facebook.
Also happening this week:
Un-Book Club, hosted by Rediscovered Books will discuss “fabulous books and other random interesting book topics” at 7 p.m. Friday, April 24 on Instagram.
Virtual World Malbec Day, hosted by Huston Vineyards in Caldwell and The Tower Grill, have partnered to offer a different World Malbec Day, featuring insider information from owners and winemakers Gregg and Mary Alger and enjoy a chef demonstration with Chef Nate of The Tower Grill. “This event is a great way to connect with your fellow Malbec enthusiasts and have some fun on a Saturday night,” event organizers said on Facebook. Join 6-7 p.m. Saturday, April 25 by signing up with an email to Jacque, events@hustonvineyards.com. For more information visit hustonvineyards.com/calendar.
West Coast Swing lessons are happening virtually this week with Heirloom Dance Studio. The Boise dance studio is offering stylistic swing dance move lessons on YouTube and on the Facebook page. Other dance style videos are also available.
“Couch Potato Stay-at-Home NO RUN/WALK” is a virtual fundraiser hosted by the Ford Idaho Center to benefit Metro Meals on Wheels. Start time is 10 a.m. Saturday, April 25. Tickets and optional additional donations can go through ICtickets.com. Participants are encouraged to follow the official Facebook Event and watch the Facebook watch party on April 25.
Wino Arts ‘n Crafts, hosted by Indian Creek Winery in Kuna, will feature a class on wine barrel stave bird feeders 1 p.m. Sunday, April 26 on Zoom. Supplies will be provided and the hardware pre-mounted. Cost is around $55 and that includes a bottle of wine. Participants will need to visit Indian Creek Winery during open hours to pickup their supply box on April 24 or 25. Participants will also need to supply their hot glue gun and a screw driver. Find out more on Facebook.
The Lounge at the End of the Universe in Boise is closed to the public but is streaming concerts and other events online. Visit facebook.com/leuboise for details.
Send your event to community@idahopress.com.