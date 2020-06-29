A 19-year-old man drowned on Friday night while swimming at Sportsman's Park in Aberdeen, according to the Bingham County Sheriff's Office.
The victim, Carlos Hernandez Perez, had been swimming off of the boat ramp with a 14-year-old. The sheriff's office received a call at 7:40 p.m. that "both subjects went down while swimming."
Perez was found 40 minutes later by members of the public and was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland said in the press release.
Rowland said the juvenile was saved by people at the scene.
"The 14-year-old would not have made it, but because there were so many people who jumped in the water, the 14-year-old was saved," Rowland said. "Again, I would like to thank the public and the officers who responded and jumped in the water to try and save both these individuals."
Rowland said a dive team was still 10 minutes away when people at the scene found Perez.