Johnny Creek Mike Simpson

Pictured, from left, is Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad, Idaho Rep. Mike Simpson, Public Works Director Jeff Mansfield and Water Pollution Control Superintendent Levi Adams on Johnny Creek Road in south Pocatello on Tuesday.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

Idaho Rep. Mike Simpson’s office last month released a list of 15 Idaho projects the congressman is working to earmark federal dollars for through a congressional process in Washington, D.C.

Simpson, R-Idaho, made the appropriations requests for the projects – stretching form Preston to Rexburg and from Caldwell to Sugar City – to the U.S. House Appropriations Committee for FY2024, according to his website. He made the requests as part of the federal community project funding program, which allows members of Congress to request funding for projects in their district. At 15 proposed projects, Simpson submitted the maximum number of requests he could.

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Mike Mathews

We loves us some earmarks here in maga land.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.