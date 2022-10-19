ISU enrollment Fall 2022

{span}Idaho State University President Kevin Satterlee greets incoming students at the fall 2022 March through the Arch event on the Pocatello campus. {/span}

 Photo courtesy of Idaho State University

POCATELLO — For the second consecutive year, Idaho State University saw a total enrollment increase in the fall semester, the school announced in a Wednesday news release.

One noticeable negative in the enrollment statistics is that ISU’s number of first-time undergraduate students declined this fall while Boise State University and University of Idaho saw big increases in that category. However, ISU’s overall student retention rate is on the rise.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.