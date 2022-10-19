POCATELLO — For the second consecutive year, Idaho State University saw a total enrollment increase in the fall semester, the school announced in a Wednesday news release.
One noticeable negative in the enrollment statistics is that ISU’s number of first-time undergraduate students declined this fall while Boise State University and University of Idaho saw big increases in that category. However, ISU’s overall student retention rate is on the rise.
ISU is reporting an overall fall enrollment of 12,319 students, an increase of 162 students, or 1.3 percent, over the fall 2021 semester, the school’s news release said. Total undergraduate enrollment increased by 2 percent, or 195 students.
ISU’s retention rate of first-time full-time bachelor degree-seeking students from fall 2021 to fall 2022 is 70 percent, a 3 percent increase from last fall’s retention rate, ISU said.
“We are excited by the news of another semester of positive enrollment,” said ISU President Kevin Satterlee. “Our university has prioritized recruitment and retention efforts, and those efforts are making a difference. The actions of our faculty and staff, who played a major role in this success, make a major difference. This enrollment report also means that Idaho State is able to provide a quality education to even more students.”
Undergraduate transfer enrollment increased by 19.6 percent at ISU this fall compared to last fall but first-time undergraduate student enrollment saw a 6.5 percent decline.
Comparatively, the freshman class entering the University of Idaho this fall is the largest in the recorded history of that school — up 17.8 percent from last fall — and contributed to an overall 1.8 percent total increase in UI’s enrollment, the University of Idaho said in a Monday news release.
Boise State University saw an increase of over 20 percent in first-time undergraduates this fall compared to last fall, according to a report from BSU. Boise State saw a total fall enrollment increase of 1.3 percent, the report says.
ISU spokesperson Stuart Summers says the enrollment increase percentages are relatively close for all three Idaho universities. ISU’s decline in freshman students coupled with an overall enrollment increase is indicative of the university’s hard work on the retention front, Summers added.
ISU’s graduate student enrollment saw a small decline of 33 students this fall. During the previous four years, ISU’s graduate enrollment saw sizable year-over-year increases, including last fall’s nearly 6 percent increase.
Another fall enrollment success for ISU is its number of dual-enrolled high school students, which grew by 190 students, a 6.5 percent increase compared to last fall.
