This is the proposed intersection design for work on Philbin and Chubbuck roads.
CHUBBUCK — The intersection of Chubbuck and Philbin roads will be closed from April 18 through late August while a new roundabout is constructed there, city officials announced Monday.
Throughout construction, detours will be available on Sawtooth Street and Hawthorne, Rio Vista and Siphon roads.
Pocatello-based Mickelsen Construction has been chosen to build the project, according to a press release.
