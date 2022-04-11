Chubbuck Road

This is the proposed intersection design for work on Philbin and Chubbuck roads.

 Courtesy of city of Chubbuck

CHUBBUCK — The intersection of Chubbuck and Philbin roads will be closed from April 18 through late August while a new roundabout is constructed there, city officials announced Monday.

Throughout construction, detours will be available on Sawtooth Street and Hawthorne, Rio Vista and Siphon roads.

Pocatello-based Mickelsen Construction has been chosen to build the project, according to a press release.