The city of Inkom will host a public hearing in March about a large, proposed subdivision that would be built over five phases, increasing the number of households in the small, rural community by more than a third.
Chad Harding and Jon Thuernagle, with Chubbuck-based Patriot Real Estate LLC, have proposed to build 107 single-family homes on about 60 acres of agricultural land located along Interstate 15, between the port of entry and the Inkom exit.
The land is contiguous to the city, and the homes would be connected to city sewer service. The project, to be called Portneuf Meadows, would entail upper-end homes built on roughly half-acre lots, said Inkom Mayor Max Shaffer.
"This is the biggest single development for a long time for our little town in Inkom," said Shaffer, who is 61 years old and has lived in the city throughout his life.
Shaffer said the developers hope to start work on roads by the summer and commence with home construction before the year's end.
The city's Planning and Zoning Commission made a motion to move forward with zoning and annexation on Feb. 8, and the City Council voted on Feb. 11 to issue a notice of a public hearing to be hosted in March. Shaffer said residents may also submit written comments to the city prior to the hearing.
Thuernagle and Harding could not be reached for comment on Monday.
Aside from Portneuf Meadows, Shaffer said about 50 lots have yet to be built in Inkom's perviously approved Rocky Mountain Estates subdivision. Furthermore, he said there's been rapid growth just outside of Inkom near Pebble Creek Ski Area in the Coyote Hollow subdivision.
Inkom currently has about 1,000 residents living in 300 households.
"A lot of people don't want to see this growth," Shaffer said. "I'm of the opinion that the more involved we are — the more we can get our arms around it and be a part of it — the better. We're never going to stop this growth."
Shaffer said the city is in the process of annexing and zoning the land, which is currently an alfalfa field for the Gilbert cattle ranch. He said the city is also working out details of a development agreement with Patriot Real Estate. In addition to the normal hookup fees for connecting new construction to utilities, Shaffer said the city hopes to receive additional compensation from the developers toward costs of expanding its sewage treatment, wastewater and culinary water capacity.
Shaffer said the city stores its wastewater throughout winter in ponds and is nearing its storage capacity. The city has also come close to maxing out capacity of its three culinary wells, he said. Shaffer said the city may have to evaluate the need for a new well and a new pond prior to a future phase of the proposed subdivision. A new well alone would cost the city about $250,000 to dig, Shaffer said.
Shaffer said the city's engineer has conducted a study to determine the precise impacts of 107 new homes on the community. Shaffer anticipates the developers will cover installation of new sewer and water lines serving the subdivision. He said the property has a low-lying area that will require pumping equipment to move water and sewage.
The developers have offered the city a 5-acre parcel on the edge of the subdivision to serve as a park.
"They've talked about some really nice trails along the river and out through the rocks where people can enjoy that part of the ranch that wasn't in the hayfield," Shaffer said.
Shaffer explained the Gilbert ranch is about a century old and has filled a unique place in the local culture. About twice per year, the Gilbert cattle have trailed through Inkom streets and along Rapid Creek Road between the ranch and summer grazing near Pebble Creek.
"It was quite a unique experience," Shaffer said.