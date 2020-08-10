On August 9, at approximately 6:49 p.m., the Idaho State Police responded to a crash on SH200 at milepost 37.5, just east of Sandpoint.
Stephen Estes, 32, of Sagle, ID, was driving eastbound in a black 2006 Ford 500. Lindsey Rose, 30, of Oldtown, ID, Jeffrey Hooper, 41, of Sagle, ID, and two juveniles were passengers.
Estes lost control of the vehicle, crossed into the westbound lane of travel, and entered the Lower Pack River. Estes, Rose, and Hooper succumbed to their injuries at the scene.
Both juveniles were transported to Bonner General Hospital. Next of kin has been notified. The investigation continues.