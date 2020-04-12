The Idaho National Guard has deployed 45 soldiers and airmen to aid overwhelmed staffs at food banks and pantries in Pocatello, Boise and Lewiston amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The team includes 10 members of the Pocatello-based 1-148th Field Artillery Regiment of the Idaho Army National Guard’s 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team, who have been assisting the Idaho Foodbank warehouse at 555 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
The National Guard solicited soldiers from the three cities to voluntarily go on state active duty status and work within their own locales, said Capt. Robert Taylor, the Idaho National Guard’s deputy public affairs officer.
“Most people go home at night to their own family and bed,” Taylor said.
Idaho has experienced record growth in new unemployment claims since mid-March, when Gov. Brad Little issued an order for the public to stay at home, aside from essential trips, and for businesses not deemed essential to close, based on the threat of coronavirus. The state’s food banks have reported increasing demand for their resources as a result.
Taylor said the soldiers went on state active duty on March 31 and their mission at food banks will likely end during the coming week. Taylor emphasized the soldiers who went on state active duty are paid for their service.
“I think the Idaho National Guard soldiers really appreciate the chance to contribute to their communities in their time of need,” Taylor said.
The National Guard posted responses from several soldiers on Facebook about why they agreed to go on state active duty.
For example, Sgt. Nathan Jetty, who is part of the Pocatello regiment, answered, “A lot of us don’t get to do things like this very often and I figured it was a better use of my time then sitting at home and doing nothing. ... A lot of people didn’t know who we were or what we were about before this.”
The Idaho National Guard was last activated for state active duty in 2015, amid an especially bad wildfire season.
Taylor explained county emergency operations personnel sought the Guard’s assistance, and the Idaho Office of Emergency Management made the formal request after determining the best fit to solve the problem.
Kia Shaw, Eastern Idaho branch manager with the food bank, said the soldiers showed up at an opportune time. She said the food bank’s Pocatello warehouse was in the midst of filling boxes to be delivered and distributed by mobile pantries in surrounding communities that lack brick-and-mortar distribution centers.
“We had a couple of large food box builds for our mobile distribution pantries. They helped us not only build those, but they also went to Fremont County and helped with distribution,” Shaw said. “They make a days’s work happen in less than a half a day.”
Typically, Shaw said customers are allowed to choose what they would like from pantry inventories. During the coronavirus pandemic, volunteers are simply loading trunks of cars with pre-filled aid boxes.
Shaw said demand for food assistance has increased significantly, ranging from a 10% to 60% increase at some pantries to a 100% jump in demand at others. Shaw said the food bank has also benefited from a recent increase in able-bodied volunteers who have showed up to help, in addition to the National Guard’s soldiers.
Pfc. Braden Corbridge of Pocatello has been working extremely long, labor-filled days since going on state active duty, in addition to his job as a Pocatello UPS manager.
On certain days, after working a dozen hours helping the food bank, Corbridge told the Journal he’s quickly changed into his UPS uniform and put in another five and a half hours of work.
“We’re definitely tired but you still feel good at the end,” Corbridge said. “For me personally, going and helping everybody knowing that we’re making a difference — knowing that we’re actually involved with the community — is pretty big.”
Corbridge and his cohorts have helped to assemble hundreds of food boxes, which have been distributed both locally and in surrounding communities such as St. Anthony, Salmon, Malad, Aberdeen and American Falls. He believes the soldiers have surprised the food bank staff with their efficiency and the volume of work they’ve been able to complete. Most importantly, he believes area families have been fed as a result.
“I think most people view the Army as something that’s out in foreign lands or out fighting wars,” Corbridge said. “We’ve been working at the Idaho Foodbank.”
Taylor said the National Guard has activated another 70 members at Gowen Field in Boise in support of the COVID-19 response, helping with planning and preparing for follow-up missions.