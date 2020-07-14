Estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau show the number of Latinos in Idaho grew by 3.3% in 2019.
The growth of the Latino population in the state outpaces the overall state's population growth. In 2019, The total population of Idaho grew by 2.1%.
The number of Latinos in Idaho grew from 222,206 in 2018 to 229,490 in 2019, the Idaho Department of Labor said in a news release Tuesday.
According to census data, from 2010 to 2019, the Idaho's Latino population grew 30.5%, while the state's total population grew 14%.
Still, Latinos make up a smaller percentage of Idaho's population than in the nation. Latinos were 18.5% of the U.S. population in 2019.
South-central Idaho had the largest proportion of Latinos at 24.7%. The labor department said the growth of the dairy industry, which employs high percentages of Latinos, contributed to the population growth. Other southern regions where farmers and food-processing operations traditionally employ many Latino workers had significant increases.
Southwestern Idaho had the second-highest Latino population at 14.1%.
In southeastern Idaho, Latinos made up 11.9% of the population and 11.7% of eastern Idaho's population. Idaho's two northernmost regions had the lowest proportions — northern Idaho at 4.5% and north central at 4.2%.
Idaho's Latino population is younger on average than the total population. In 2019, children under age 15 made up 30.3% of the population and 20.8% of the total population.