Days after federal regulators approved another COVID-19 vaccine, Idaho’s timeline for when food and agricultural workers can access shots has moved up two weeks.
State health officials told reporters in a conference call Tuesday that 13,300 doses of Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose virus shot will arrive in the state by Thursday, boosting the state’s allotment this week above 50,000. State health Director Dave Jeppesen said no doses of the new vaccine will come next week but from then on, the state is set to regularly receive between 50,000 to 55,000 vaccines each week.
“Each dose represents one more person vaccinated, which is very exciting,” state epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn said.
The other two approved COVID-19 vaccines, manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna, each require a booster shot weeks after the first to provide the most protection possible. Jeppesen said the new shot’s easier storage requirements make it useful to use in smaller mobile clinics for hard-to-reach areas.
Starting March 15, an additional handful of job classifications will be eligible to be vaccinated. Estimated to include 134,000 people, priority group 2.3 includes essential workers in a few job sectors, including food, agriculture, manufacturing, grocery and convenience stores, and public transit. People who live in homeless shelters also are included.
The state previously hoped that group would access shots in early April.
Jeppesen said moving up this group paves the way for the next priority group, which is undecided, to get shots in early April. The previous projected start time was late April. Idaho’s vaccine advisory panel meets Friday to resume talks for structuring that group, dubbed priority group 3.
Federal guidance suggests people age 16 and older with “high-risk medical conditions” and other essential workers be grouped together. The state panel is exploring whether to at once make eligible that entire population, which is estimated to include 380,000 Idahoans, or to divide it.
State leaders wouldn’t say how these changes affected timelines for when all Idaho adults who want COVID-19 vaccines can begin receiving them. The state previously said access for adults in the general public would begin in May. But that was before President Joe Biden said Tuesday that the U.S. expects to take delivery of enough coronavirus vaccines for all adults by the end of May, two months earlier than anticipated.
Asked about the news, Jeppesen said vaccine providers in Idaho are ready to give out more vaccines, they just need more.
“I think our providers are well positioned,” Jeppesen said. “I think our biggest bottleneck has been supply.”
To date, 47% of Idaho’s 291,000 residents age 65 and up have received COVID-19 vaccines, Jeppesen said. Around a quarter-million Idahoans have been inoculated against COVID-19.The Associated Press contributed.