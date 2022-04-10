Idaho Falls Zoo staffers have announced the birth of a cotton-top tamarin, named Ash.
Cotton-top tamarins are small, new world monkeys native to the tropical rainforests of Central and South America, predominately Colombia, that are known for their fluffy white heads, a city news release said.
Ash was born March 11 to parents Tunda and Chad. It was the first successful birth for the pair.
“You’ll find the tiny new addition on the back of either mom or dad until he is old enough to navigate climbing on the branches on his own,” the release said. “A social species, both males and females help care for the young. They naturally live together in family groups and use high-pitched vocalizations to communicate in dense forests.”
Cotton-tops are a critically endangered species and have experienced a significant population decline in the last 40 years due to habitat loss and the exotic pet trade, the release said. The management of cotton-top tamarins is advised by a national Cotton-top Tamarin Species Survival Plan developed and reviewed annually by a team of experts from across the country.
This survival plan helps monitor hundreds of species, including tamarins, at Association of Zoos and Aquariums accredited zoos, such as the Idaho Falls Zoo, to ensure their wellbeing, genetic health and survival. Ash’s birth is a step forward for the long-term health of the species, the release said.
Idaho Falls Zoo opens Wednesday for the 2022 season and will be open daily, including holidays, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.