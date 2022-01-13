Girl Scouts of Silver Sage announced Thursday it will start its 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Season on Friday in Idaho, Eastern Oregon, and Northern Nevada, where consumers can support local Girl Scout entrepreneurs by purchasing their favorite cookies. Girl Scouts are now selling the new Adventurefuls, an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt, and an incredible taste of adventure in every bite. Adventurefuls joins the whole portfolio of iconic Girl Scout Cookies including favorites like Thin Mints®, Samoas®, and Tagalongs®.
This season, Girl Scouts are again selling cookies in creative, socially distant, and contact-free ways to keep themselves and their customers safe during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Many Girl Scouts will run outdoor cookie booths that follow local, state, and CDC guidelines while still getting everyone’s favorite cookies to their customers. If you know a Girl Scout, ask how she’s selling cookies via the Digital Cookie online platform for direct shipment or local delivery. And beginning February 18, consumers can enter their zip code to purchase cookies online from a local troop for direct shipment or donation to local causes.
Every Girl Scout Cookie purchase fuels local Girl Scouts’ adventures throughout the year: exploring what interests them, discovering their passions, and taking action on issues they care about. Whether they’re using their STEM skills to solve a problem, changing a law to help their community, having a courageous outdoor experience, or starting an innovative nonprofit, Girl Scouts build a better future for themselves and the world. And through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, including earning new Cookie Business badges, girls get a taste of being entrepreneurs and learn important online and offline business skills that set them up for success in life.
“We are excited to see our girls participating in the largest girl entrepreneur program again this year. Every box of Girl Scout Cookies purchased fuels local girls’ adventures throughout the year. It’s more than just cookies as girls learn goal setting, decision making, money management, marketing and communication skills, and people skills.” – Jason Burnette, CEO of Girl Scouts of Silver Sage
How To Purchase Girl Scout Cookies This Season:
If you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out to her to find out how she’s selling cookies in ways that meet local and state safety protocols.
Beginning February 18, enter your zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder at www.girlscoutcookies.org to find a booth near you, to purchase cookies from a local Girl Scout troop for delivery, or to donate cookies to first responders and local causes.
Our local Cookie Booth Sale will take place between February 25 and March 20. You will be able to find Girl Scout Cookie Booths at many of your favorite local stores throughout our service area.
You can also text COOKIES to 59618 to be among the first to receive information about Girl Scout Cookies and to find out about other exciting Girl Scout news. Visit https://bit.ly/3E7ViYa for Terms and Conditions. Visit https://bit.ly/3Fajz0V for the SMS Privacy Policy.