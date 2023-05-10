Garcia’s Mexican Restaurant Pocatello

Garcia’s Mexican Restaurant in Pocatello is closing, according to a Tuesday announcement on Facebook.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

POCATELLO — About two years after opening, a local Mexican restaurant is shuttering its doors in the Gate City.

The Garcia’s Mexican Restaurant located in the former Chili’s Grill & Bar on Yellowstone Avenue announced on Facebook Tuesday that it’s closing.

