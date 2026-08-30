The search is ongoing for a man who fell into the Snake River near the Broadway Bridge in Idaho Falls on Sunday afternoon.
It’s the second recent emergency incident on the Snake River in East Idaho following the deaths Friday of two men near the Palisades Dam after their jet boat capsized.
The incident involving the missing man was reported at 2:25 p.m. Sunday after he fell into the river from the west bank just upstream from the Broadway Bridge, according to the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. His name has not been released, but authorities said he was visiting Idaho Falls from out of state.
Idaho Falls police and fire units along with the Sheriff’s Office Dive Team searched the river for the man Sunday and Monday but could not locate him.
The deceased boaters from Friday’s incident have been identified as Robert Martineau, 73, and Brandon Rainey, 39, both of Idaho Falls, according to the Bonneville County Coroner’s Office.
That incident began to unfold at approximately 10:30 a.m. Friday when Bonneville County sheriff’s deputies, the Swan Valley Fire Department and Idaho Falls Ambulance responded to a report of the overturned boat.
Emergency dispatchers were told three people had been in the boat — one had been pulled from the water by witnesses, one remained in the water and a third was unaccounted for. Deputies activated the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team to respond as well.
When emergency personnel arrived, they found bystanders providing first aid and CPR to an adult male who had been pulled from the water, the Sheriff’s Office said. An adult female had gotten out of the water just before emergency personnel arrived. Deputies learned another adult male was trapped underneath the overturned boat in the river.
Boaters and witnesses in the area had attempted to free the trapped man but were unable to do so.
Deputies launched a boat carrying dive and rescue personnel, quickly reaching the overturned vessel and locating the trapped man, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He had been submerged for several minutes, tangled in a rope attached to the boat.
Rescue personnel freed the man and began lifesaving measures while bystanders continued CPR on the first man pulled from the water, the Sheriff’s Office said. Two emergency helicopters — one from Air Methods and the other from Intermountain Rescue — were dispatched and flew the men — later identified as Martineau and Rainey — to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.
The woman was evaluated at the scene and did not require hospitalization, authorities said. Her name has not been released.
Martineau and Rainey died at EIRMC as a result of their injuries, according to the Coroner’s Office.
The trio had been in the jet boat just below the dam’s main outlet when it overturned, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Life jackets were on board, but none of the occupants were wearing them at the time, authorities said.
The Sheriff’s Office credited bystanders and boaters in the area for calling for emergency help and rendering aid before rescue crews arrived.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In