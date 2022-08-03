Cielito Lindo Cocina Mexicana

From left to right: Brandon DesFosses, Jessica DesFosses, Jessica Guiterrez and Eric Guiterrez in the interior of Cielito Lindo Cocina Mexicana.

 Photo courtesy of Brandon DesFosses

POCATELLO — A new Mexican restaurant called Cielito Lindo Cocina Mexicana will soon open in Pocatello at the former Uncle Jim's location.

Brandon DesFosses, investor and partner of the restaurant, explained it will offer breakfast, lunch and dinner options, which will include different types of burritos and fajitas.