From left to right: Brandon DesFosses, Jessica DesFosses, Jessica Guiterrez and Eric Guiterrez in the interior of Cielito Lindo Cocina Mexicana.
POCATELLO — A new Mexican restaurant called Cielito Lindo Cocina Mexicana will soon open in Pocatello at the former Uncle Jim's location.
Brandon DesFosses, investor and partner of the restaurant, explained it will offer breakfast, lunch and dinner options, which will include different types of burritos and fajitas.
Breakfast items include chorizos, fajita omelets and breakfast burritos.
"We'll have more authentic Mexican style dishes," he said. "We'll have American dishes too."
American options will include T-bone and New York steaks. Breakfast options will include omelettes, pancakes and waffles.
DesFosses explained that the restaurant is owned by Eric Guiterrez, who is originally from Mexico but came to the United States in the early 2000s.
Guiterrez lived in California for a time before moving to Pocatello. He has worked several different restaurant positions before deciding to open his own.
"It's literally the American Dream," said DesFosses.
The restaurant will have their soft opening on Saturday, Aug. 6. The grand opening will be held a week later on Saturday, Aug. 13.
Cielito Lindo is located at 1011 Pocatello Avenue at the former Uncle Jim's location that closed down back in May.
More information about Cielito Lindo can be found on their Facebook page.
Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters:
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.