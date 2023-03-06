Angel's Food Truck opening restaurant

Maria Fonseca stands in front of the Angel's Tacos food truck. The Fonseca family plans to open a restaurant in the fromer Grecian Key building in downtown Pocatello on April 1.

 Photo courtesy of Angel Fonseca

POCATELLO — A popular local food truck known for serving up quesabirria tacos and birria ramen is evolving into a dine-in restaurant.

Angel’s Tacos, which has been operating a food truck throughout Southeast Idaho since April 2021, has purchased the building that formerly housed the Grecian Key and will soon be filling plates with more of the Fonseca family favorites right in the heart of Historic Downtown Pocatello.

Grecian Key exterior

The building at 314 N. Main St. that housed the Grecian Key for over 40 years will soon be the new location for Angel's Mexican Grill.

