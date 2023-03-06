POCATELLO — A popular local food truck known for serving up quesabirria tacos and birria ramen is evolving into a dine-in restaurant.
Angel’s Tacos, which has been operating a food truck throughout Southeast Idaho since April 2021, has purchased the building that formerly housed the Grecian Key and will soon be filling plates with more of the Fonseca family favorites right in the heart of Historic Downtown Pocatello.
“We’re super excited,” said Angel Fonseca, who opened the Angel’s Tacos food truck with his mother Maria Fonseca a few years ago. “Opening a restaurant in downtown Pocatello is huge. We started out with just a food truck without knowing whether or not people would like our food or not and now we’re here.”
The Fonseca family purchased the Grecian Key building at 314 N. Main St. in Pocatello on Feb. 28 and has plans to convert the former Greek restaurant into Angel’s Mexican Grill over the next couple months. Tentatively, the plan is to have the Angel’s brick-and-mortar restaurant open by April 1.
“We plan on doing some minor renovation work and applying a fresh coat of paint to the interior,” Angel said. “We just want to do a little TLC to get it looking less like a Greek restaurant and more like a Mexican one.”
“Surreal” was the word Angel used to describe the journey of Angel’s Tacos. The initial business venture was a leap of faith in and of itself, with Maria leaving behind a job at Lamb Weston and dipping into her retirement fund to purchase the food truck almost two years ago.
“It was always all or nothing,” Angel said. “And even after we bought the truck it was still up in the air because we didn’t realize we needed a fire suppression system. We almost threw in the towel because it was going to cost another $12,000 to get that installed. Somehow we found a way to pull some strings and make it work.”
Angel’s was initially stationed in Pocatello in front of Fresh Start Auto on Yellowstone and then Wanderlust on Hurley Drive before setting up shop more permanently at Idaho Coffee Company on East Chubbuck Road in Chubbuck. In addition to catering private events like weddings and business gatherings, the truck has been at local events such as the Bannock Civitan’s Revive @ 5, the Bannock County Independence Day celebration and the local music festival Shady Grove Music Camp.
“Idaho Coffee Company really did us good with their location being so visible on East Chubbuck Road,” Angel said. “Our sales skyrocketed after we moved over there and we couldn’t be more appreciative of the partnership.”
Over the past two years, Angel’s went from offering a few meat options in burrito or taco form to an expanded menu that included birria ramen (tender slow cooked beef and ramen noodles in a rich, spicy broth) and the Idaho Taco, a baked potato with butter, cheese, onions, cilantro, sour cream and a meat choice of either carne asada or marinated pork.
The menu at Angel’s Mexican Grill will feature most of the Angel’s Tacos food truck menu items and many more creations from Maria’s mental cookbook, Angel said.
The Angel’s Mexican Grill menu will welcome back the 36-inch Snake River burrito that was once sold out of the truck. It will also feature other traditional Mexican entrees including chicken and carne asada plates; chicken, shrimp or steak fajitas; sopes and huaraches. The word huarache translates to sandal in Spanish and is similar to a sope but the masa base is larger and shaped like a sandal.
Angel’s Mexican Grill will also offer enchiladas Michoacáns. While a standard enchilada features a rolled tortilla stuffed with meat, enchiladas Michoacans are basically an inside-out enchilada with the tortilla getting fried in a red sauce and then topped with a choice of potato, chicken or carne asada and garnished with lettuce, tomato, red sauce and queso fresco. All enchiladas Michoacans will also come with a side of carne asada or chicken, Angel said.
“Later on we want to bring more seafood options and expand our menu even further but we want to keep it simple and manageable while we get situated and get everything worked out,” Angel said. “We want to make sure that we can provide the best customer service possible right from the start.”
Further, Angel's Mexican Grill will be inheriting the Grecian Key's license to serve beer and wine, Angel added.
As of now, Angel said the restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
To date, Angel’s Tacos was operated mostly by the Fonseca family, but with the new restaurant opening Angel is in need of a few dedicated employees to help out. Anyone interested in working at the Angel’s Mexican Grill is encouraged to submit a resume to Angel online using the Angel’s Tacos Facebook page.
Angel told the Idaho State Journal that he is very thankful of the opportunity to purchase the Grecian Key building from long time owner Sophie Andros.
“I just want to give thanks to Sophie for growing a 40-year old business and trusting us to keep the building safe,” Angel said. “Her parents had purchased it in 1938 and we are pumped about being in a location with so much history.”
Andros told the Journal that she inherited the Grecian Key from her father, John Andros. Her brother, also named John Andros, started the Oasis bar and her brother George Andros was involved in the Whitman Hotel’s startup, she said. After operating the Grecian Key from 1981, Sophie said it was time for her to enjoy retirement.
Angel said the food truck will still cater public events but most of the focus will now be on the restaurant so the food truck won’t handle private events, nor will it be located out in the community on a regular basis. That being said, he and his entire family are beyond stoked to deliver more of Maria’s recipes right from her mind to your plate.
“I never thought we would be able to ever get to where we’re at right now,” Angel said. “Thank you to everyone who has been supporting us from day one. Now you can enjoy more of my mama’s cooking all year round.”
