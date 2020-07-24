A ground-breaking ceremony has been scheduled for the planned Frigitek Cold Storage facility, which will be located in the business park at the Pocatello Regional Airport.
The facility will be 280,000 square feet and will provide refrigerated and frozen storage, as well as freight services and potential processing service.
Potential customers include agricultural processors, growers and shippers and food processors, according to a Bannock Development Corporation press release. Featured speakers at the event will include Tom Kealey, director of Idaho Commerce, Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad, Power County Commissioner Bill Lasley and Kenneth Brown, president of Frigitek Industrial Parks.