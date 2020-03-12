POCATELLO — The teams competing in the 6th Judicial District Court Appointed Special Advocates' annual Guns and Hoses Chili Cook-off next week in Pocatello better put out a product that’s out of this world because the only survivor of the planet Krypton is set to be the event’s honorary judge.
As part of his work to fight crimes against children, former Superman Dean Cain from the 1990s hit show “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman” will be the “super” guest at the annual chili cook-off set for 6 p.m. March 20 at the Veterans Memorial Building on North Johnson Avenue in Pocatello, Police Chief Roger Schei said.
“It’s an honor to have Dean come up here and we're excited to have him work with us on this project,” Schei said. “It’s great that he’ll be here to help. I mean, it’s Superman — his entire life revolves around being there to help.”
The chili cook-off is one of three major annual fundraisers for the Court Appointed Special Advocates, also known as CASA. The organization provides volunteer advocates for abused and neglected children who are in the child protection court system, said Jared Marchand, the executive director of the 6th Judicial District CASA.
“Volunteers complete an independent investigation of the child’s circumstances and report to the judge what they believe to be in the child’s best interest as the case moves through court,” Marchand added. “Our local program serves more than 300 children in six local counties, and we here at CASA are pleased that Cain has chosen to add (the chili cook-off) to his itinerary as he visits Southeast Idaho.”
Cain has been working with a nonprofit foundation that's dedicated to protecting children against cyber predators. He also works to prevent teenage suicide.
Marchand said that the day after the cook-off, Cain will be sworn in as a reserve officer with the Pocatello Police Department.
In addition to being Superman on TV, Cain is known for his role as Jeremiah Danvers on The CW’s “Supergirl” series, acting in over 100 movies and being a frequent "Fox & Friends" guest.
During the cook-off, teams of first responders compete for tips to determine the guests’ favorite chili of the night. This year teams from the Pocatello Police Department, Pocatello Fire Department and Inkom Emergency Medical Services will square off for the title of Guns and Hoses Champion.
The event will also feature a wine drawing and dessert auction, hosted by Prime Time Auctions. Tickets for the event are $20 each, or $120 for a table of eight, and are available at the CASA office, 836 E. Center St. in Pocatello. There will be a limited number of tickets available at the door as well, Marchand said.
“Funds raised at this event support the 6th Judicial District CASA program,” Marchand said. “More than 50 percent of our funding comes from fundraising events and private donors so we rely on the success of events like the annual chili cook-off.”
Schei said the Pocatello Police Department “has some secret weapons” to help it win the cook-off.
“We will always proclaim that we are the best chili cooks around," Schei said. "(But) at the end of the day, it is all about helping kids in our community.”
To find out more about volunteering for CASA or about the Guns and Hoses event, contact the CASA office at 208-232-2272 or visit the organization's website, casa6id.org.