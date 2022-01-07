Fitness instructor and influencer comes to Pocatello By Journal Staff Jan 7, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exercise specialist and karate expert Colin Wolf has brought his business from Boise to Pocatello. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save POCATELLO — A man who describes himself as a fitness and exercise influencer has brought his brand of world class exercise instruction to the Pocatello area.Colin Wolf said in a recent press release that he started the Wolf Fitness Academy to provide a certified personal trainer, equipment and workouts for area residents.Wolf’s release describes him as a world class black belt martial artist and health consultant. Story continues below video He has won national championships and has a list of past clients that include actors, sports stars, politicians and everyday people.Wolf, who came to Pocatello from Boise, grew up in Florida. And he says he began his fitness journey as a child by getting involved in martial arts at a very young age.Then he added weight training when he got into his 20s, according to his news release.And once he began weight training he then became hooked on studying the science of muscle building to become more efficient and effective during his time in the gym. And the work has paid off.Wolf has been nominated by Mens Health Magazine for The Next Top Trainer.And he will go the extra mile to benefit fitness clients. “Not everyone feels comfortable exercising in front of other people or they just don't have the time in their busy day to drive to a gym,” he said. So Wolf will bring his fitness knowhow to their home or business as needed.And he says with the COVID-19 pandemic still ongoing that people who are concerned about exercising in a gym will find his Wolf Fitness Academy concept especially useful.“I enjoy teaching and helping people,” Wolfe said.He says that overall he has taught martial arts for more than 25 years and enjoys the crossover that weight training brings to enhancing overall health and mobility.In addition, Wolf says his services are individually customized. For example, does someone haven an injury to train around? Are they maybe getting in shape for a wedding or other special occasion.Or does a client want to learn self-defense and enhance their flexibility?So he can adapt as needed to the requirements of clients.Further, he says that all his services are science based to deliver the maximum results. The services that Wolf provides include self-defense, weight loss, muscle building, nutrition counseling, virtual training, and rehabilitation exercise programs.A complete list of his services are available from Wolf, who can be reached at the following number and addresses.Fitness Academy at 850Fitness@gmail.com(208) 391-3481Instagramhttps://www.instagram.com/wolffitness_academyhttps://www.facebook.com/WolfAcademyFitness Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Colin Wolf Exercise Fitness Sport Gymnastics Weight Training Influencer Pocatello Consultant Trending Today Articles ArticlesMULTI-VEHICLE COLLISION SHUTS DOWN INTERSTATE 15 SOUTHBOUND NEAR POCATELLO FOR OVER FIVE HOURSMan says owl led him through blizzard to campsiteHunters kill 20 Yellowstone wolves that roamed out of parkWinter weather advisories in effect for much of East Idaho on FridayBull moose roams through Chubbuck neighborhoodIn Harwell-Bowie Vol. 1, Century beats Pocatello handilyPolice: Fugitive arrested after car chase, collision with other vehicle and foot pursuitMan named Pirate released from jail after serving one year in relation to battery incidentCoach gets top Idaho salary; list grows of state employees who out-earn governorIdaho gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy to visit Pocatello Video Highlights Archive Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group. Visit the Archives More Latest Classifieds Pruning Tree Service LIMB WALKER TREE SERVICE We Work Careers Now Hiring Music Programs Director Repair Services Grover January