Karen Aguilar, the chief of the Pocatello Valley Volunteer Fire Department, reminds people to clean their chimneys.
A fire that started in a chimney Friday morning spread and caused extensive damage to a home at 9087 Autumn Lane, located just off of Mink Creek Road in Bannock County south of Pocatello.
Karen Aguilar, chief of the Pocatello Valley Fire Protection District, said her department was dispatched to the fire at about 7 a.m. She said the family woke up smelling smoke. Nobody was injured.
Aguilar said the fire spread from the chimney and caused significant damage to a back wall and also charred part of a vaulted ceiling. She said there was also significant water damage.
The home owner said he'd just cleaned the chimney. Aguilar wished to remind the public, nonetheless, that cleaning chimneys of fireplaces is wise heading into winter.
