A local entrepreneurial couple has opened another new business in Pocatello.
Marvin and Kellyrae Gholston already own The Cleaning Fairy cleaning business and Diva G's Beauty Salon at the Pine Ridge Mall in Chubbuck.
They recently opened Marvin's Room clothing store near Ridley's Family Market in north Pocatello.
And their fourth and newest business is Diva G's Nails and Spa.
It's at 690 Yellowstone Ave., Suite C2, near KFC and Wingers in Pocatello.
“It's pretty much just us franchising our hair salon,” Marvin Gholston said. “We're just expanding our franchise like a Burger King or McDonald's.”
Except now they're offering more services, he said.
Gholston says they decided to purchase the nail salon and spa — which offers facials, eyelash extensions, waxing and other services — because they got an offer that was too good to pass up.
“We really got a deal,” he said. “There was another business in the location of the hair and nail salon so we just inherited it for a small price, which was nice.”
Kellyrae will run the new nail salon, and Marvin will continue to run the cleaning business and clothing store.
“We split the businesses on which ones we run and which ones we don't,” he said.
He says all the businesses are in different locations in various parts of Pocatello and Chubbuck, where they've all received a welcoming reception.
“It has been an exciting time to see the community support with each new business,” he said.
But he says they sometimes struggle to recruit new employees since the pandemic has waned.
“We're always hiring at all businesses,” he said.
He says they're still hiring for nail technicians at the new location with hourly, commission and booth rent opportunities.
And he adds that they offer a family-like work environment.
Marvin said they were busy during the official opening of the nail salon on June 5.
He said business was staggered throughout the day.
“It was a pretty steady flow,” Gholston said. “It was actually perfect.”
Overall they can accommodate a total of five nail technicians at the new location, he said.
And he says that walk-ins are welcome at Diva G's Nails and Spa.
Further, he notes that the success of the newer businesses was all sparked due to the earlier success of The Cleaning Fairy.
“It took off and we used the money from the cleaning business to start a hair salon and used income from the hair salon to start Marvin's Room clothing store,” he said.
But he says they're not planning to open any additional new businesses for the remainder of this year, though they welcome new clients to visit.
And people can always schedule an appointment on their Facebook page or by phone, he said.
“The rest of the year we plan to continue to work hard and give it our all to ensure the best experience at any Gholston owned business,” Marvin said.
The phone number for Diva G's Nails and Spa is 208-589-7109.