Snow flurries are expected to make an appearance in Pocatello on Christmas morning and through the holiday weekend, according to local meteorologists.
Current weather models used by the National Weather Service in Pocatello indicate there’s a 70 percent chance of snow arriving on Saturday morning, with between 1 to 2 inches likely to accumulate through Christmas Day.
Mike Huston, a local meteorologist, said while the weather that’s expected to move across the region could change course, based on the current map there’s a high likelihood East Idaho will have a white Christmas this year.
The winter weather will move inland from the Pacific Ocean starting mid-week around Wednesday, when snow is anticipated to fall in the central mountains. Light snow is predicted to arrive in Pocatello on Friday.
“Things are not all that certain, but right now the model shows some very good precipitation Saturday morning that will linger through the day and then we’ll get another good shot of moisture Sunday morning,” Huston said.
Though with the anticipated white Christmas comes the potential for dangerous road conditions as people travel to see their loved ones.
Huston said he recommends based on the forecast that people keep a close eye on the weather before they head out the door to make sure the roads will be safe for motorists going to and from their respective destinations.
The Idaho Transportation Department has also warned drivers to steer clear of snowplows, which in just the last two weeks across the state have been involved in six separate incidents of drivers either striking plows or forcing them off the road. The transportation agency said most snowplow-involved incidents happened after another motorist tried to pass a plow on the right.
“To date, no one has been injured,” ITD said in a news release. “However, plows must be checked for any damage before being put back into service, which stretches resources thin with a direct impact to driving conditions.”
Jerry Wilson, ITD operations engineer in North Idaho, is urging drivers to “take their time and never pass a plow on the right.”