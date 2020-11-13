FORT HALL — A fire destroyed a home in Fort Hall early Wednesday, according to a news release from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes.
The Fort Hall Fire Department responded to the blaze in a home on Reservation Road, which is east of Morgan Road, at 1:33 a.m. Wednesday.
When the first firefighting vehicle arrived at the scene, they found that the roof was fully engulfed in flames and had partially collapsed.
According to the homeowner, the home was being remodeled at the time of the fire.
“The owner stated there was a fire in the bathroom ceiling fan the day prior that they took care of themselves, but thought it wasn’t an issue,” said Fire Chief Eric King.
The North Bannock County Fire District assisted in fighting the home fire, which was contained at about 3 a.m. on Thursday.
"The cause of the fire appeared to be a rekindle from the bathroom fan fire that occurred previously,” King said.
The home is considered a total loss.
Authorities said there were no injuries to people, animals or the firefighters.