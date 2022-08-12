Richard Hollingsworth

Richard Hollingsworth, District 7 commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, stands in front of the Bannock County Veterans Memorial Building in Pocatello. Hollingsworth is one of the organizers of the first Veterans Day parade in Pocatello since the World War II era.

 Shelbie Harris/Idaho State Journal

POCATELLO — Members of each branch of the U.S. Armed Forces, classic sports cars and a possible flyover by A-10 Thunderbolts are just a few of the highlights organizers have planned for the first Veterans Day parade in Pocatello since the World War II era.

Richard Hollingsworth, District 7 commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, said he and several other committee members are pulling out all the stops to make this coming Veterans Day special, particularly for the significant number of local veterans whose welcoming after service abroad was less than warm and receptive.