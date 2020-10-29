POCATELLO — The 6th Judicial District has recently appointed its first female attorney to serve as a magistrate judge in Bannock County.
The 6th District Magistrate Commission on Oct. 16 convened and appointed local attorney Carol “Tippi” Jarman to serve as the newest judge in Bannock County, replacing Steven A. Thomsen, who recently retired from the bench.
Bannock County Trial Court Administrator Kerry Hong says Jarman is the first female attorney to become a judge in the 6th Judicial District, but she is not the first female to serve as a judge in the judicial district.
“When the Magistrate Division of the District Court was created in the early 1970s, there were two female non-attorney judges serving in the 6th Judicial District, the Honorable Genevieve Young and the Honorable Ann P. Davis,” Hong said. “They served as non attorney judges until the early 1980s.”
Jarman received her bachelor’s degree from Montana State University and her law degree from the University of Idaho. Since 2018, she has been an attorney with Hawley Troxell Ennis & Hawley. Prior to working with Hawley Troxell, Jarman was a partner at both Bailey, Hahn & Jarman as well as the Racine Olson firm.
Jarman served as attorney with Lacy & Kane, Maguire & Kress, and deputy prosecutor for Power County. She has practiced law since 2001.
Jarman holds the peer reviewed rating of, “Distinguished” through Martindale-Hubbell and was elected as the first female equity/shareholder partner at Racine Olson.
She is a member of Psi Chi National Honors Society, Golden Key National Honors Society, and was a guest lecturer at the Idaho State University Women’s Study Program and Health Physics Ph.D. Program.
Jarman also received the Readers Choice Award “Best Family Law Attorney” from the Idaho State Journal in 2018.
Jarman will begin serving as magistrate judge in Bannock County next month.