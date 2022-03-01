Idaho State Police have arrested a man on multiple charges after a Trooper spotted him at a rest stop in a stolen vehicle. The man tried to run, rammed multiple patrol cars, and was taken into custody following an off-road vehicle and foot pursuit.
Idaho State Police received word early this morning to watch for a white Ford pickup pulling a trailer with a Bobcat skid-steer loader recently reported stolen out of Twin Falls.
At approximately 8:15 a.m., a Trooper on patrol located a vehicle matching the description at a rest stop on westbound Interstate 84 west of Bliss. As the Trooper attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver rammed the patrol car, drove through a fence and into the desert near Power Plant Road. The pickup soon became disabled and the suspect ran on foot, circled back, and drove off in the skid-steer.
The suspect rammed a Gooding County patrol vehicle before the skid-steer also became disabled in a ditch. The suspect remained non-compliant. Gooding County Sheriff's deputies deployed bean bag rounds and Troopers deployed a Taser before finally taking the suspect into custody.
During the incident, there was evidence the suspect may have ingested a controlled substance. He was transported by ground ambulance to a medical center in Gooding where he was treated and released. Upon release this afternoon, Troopers booked the subject into the Gooding County Jail on the following: