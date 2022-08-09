Anthony Mares, Quinton Jamal Hawkins, Kemon Witt and Johntay Taylor.

From left are Anthony Mares, Quinton Jamal Hawkins, Kemon Witt and Johntay Taylor.

 Photos courtesy of the Bannock County Sheriff's Office

Four Texas men were recently arrested and charged with felonies for conspiring together to travel to different states to cash fake checks and split the money between them, according to Pocatello police and court records.

Quinton Jamal Hawkins, 28, Johntay Taylor, 25, Anthony Mares, 30 and Kemon Witt, 30, all of Forth Worth, Texas, have each been charged with felony passing of fictitious bills and felony conspiracy to make and pass forged checks following an incident in Pocatello last week.