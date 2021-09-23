Vault toilet vandalism
Graphic from U.S. Forest Service — Caribou-Targhee National Forest Facebook page

Caribou-Targhee National Forest officials say someone is vandalizing vault toilets at a day use area in Pocatello.

The incidents at Cherry Springs have occurred over the past few weeks. Officials say the perpetrator is cutting locks and throwing large boulders into the storage tank, which prevents them from pumping the vaults and ruins the experience for others recreating on public lands.

“Removing the large rocks and buying additional locks is costly and is not something we plan for in our operating budget,” officials said in a post on the U.S. Forest Service — Caribou-Targhee National Forest Facebook page.

They’re asking anyone who has information about the vandalism or has witnessed suspicious activity in the area to contact the Westside District at 208-236-7500.