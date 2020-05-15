POCATELLO — Two unrelated crashed resulted in damage to several cars in Pocatello recently.
At 12:32 a.m. Friday, a drunken driver's car struck four unoccupied parked vehicles near Barton Road and South Fifth Avenue, causing her vehicle to flip and land on its wheels, police said.
Police said the woman was not injured and was cited and released for excessive driving under the influence. Police did not release her name, as the case is still under investigation.
On Tuesday afternoon another woman who suffered a medical episode while driving left damage in her wake when her vehicle accelerated across Yellowstone Avenue from the McDonald’s drive-thru and crashed into cars in the Fred Meyer parking lot.
Pocatello police say due to the medical episode, the woman hit the gas pedal and narrowly missed oncoming traffic on Yellowstone before jumping a curb and hitting four parked vehicles in the Fred Meyer parking lot at around 1:45 p.m.
The adult female driver was transported to Portneuf Medical Center for evaluation. No one else was injured during the incident.
The woman was not named and no citation has been given as the crash is still under investigation by Pocatello police and Idaho State Police.