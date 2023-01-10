Snow falls on East Idaho file pic winter storm
Idaho State Journal file photo

The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories and a winter storm warning for East Idaho in response to the latest winter storm to barrel through the region.

The storm arrived in parts of East Idaho on Tuesday afternoon and is not expected to exit the region until Wednesday afternoon.

