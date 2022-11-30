A major winter storm is forecast to dump several inches of snow on East Idaho starting Wednesday evening.
The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for East Idaho warning the public about the dangerous road conditions that will be caused by the storm.
"If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency," the weather service advised.
The storm is forecast to hit East Idaho Wednesday evening through Friday afternoon. It's possible some areas of East Idaho might not start receiving snow until Thursday morning depending on the storm's timing.
The Island Park area will be hardest hit by the storm with up to 25 inches of snow expected there, while the Spencer, Dubois, Ashton, Driggs, Tetonia, Victor, Palisades, Swan Valley, Wayan and Emigration Summit areas are forecast to receive 16 to 18 inches.
The storm is expected to bring 10 to 12 inches of snow to the Idaho National Laboratory, Craters of the Moon, Atomic City, Mud Lake, Arco, Inkom, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Bone, Henry, Soda Springs, Grace, Bancroft, Lava Hot Springs, Arimo, McCammon, Downey, Montpelier, Paris, Georgetown and St. Charles areas.
The Preston, Malad and Thatcher areas could receive up to 6 inches of snow from the storm while the Arbon, Rockland, Heyburn, Burley, Rupert, Raft River, Albion, Malta, Almo, Holbrook, Pocatello, Chubbuck, American Falls, Aberdeen, Blackfoot, Shelley, Firth and Fort Hall areas could receive up to 4 inches.
East Idaho's higher mountain peaks could receive as much as 2 to 3 feet of snow depending on the storm's severity, according to the weather service.
Winds during the storm could surge to 45 mph in East Idaho. The blowing and drifting snow caused by the gusts could create impossible driving conditions in parts of East Idaho and venturing into the backcountry could be very dangerous, the weather service said.
Elsewhere in the state, winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are in effect in the central Idaho mountains including Challis, Mackay, Stanley, Hailey, Ketchum, Sun Valley and Salmon as well as in southwest and northern Idaho.
Winter weather warnings are also in effect in all of the states surrounding Idaho because of the storm.
Conditions are expected to clear in East Idaho on Friday night but more snow could fall on the region Saturday and Sunday, so stay with idahostatejournal.com for the latest forecast updates.
