Winter storm warnings have been declared for East Idaho's higher elevations in anticipation of what could be a snowy week for the region.
The winter storm warnings calling for up to 4 inches of snow are in effect from 5 a.m. Tuesday until 5 a.m. Wednesday for the Arbon, Island Park, Spencer, Palisades, Swan Valley, Bone, Inkom, Arimo, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Emigration Summit, Grace, Soda Springs, Bancroft, Henry, Wayan and Victor areas.
The storm is also expected to bring dense fog and winds of up to 45 mph to East Idaho.
"Travel could be very difficult," the weather service said. "Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute on Tuesday. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches."
The Tuesday-Wednesday storm will likely bring rain and snow to East Idaho's lower elevations including the Pocatello, Chubbuck, American Falls, Aberdeen, Burley, Rupert, Malad, Preston, Blackfoot, Fort Hall, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby and Rexburg areas with snow accumulations of up to an inch expected.
Much of East Idaho's highlands and lowlands will have to contend with dense fog on Tuesday morning that will add to the already hazardous conditions created by the storm.
A dense fog advisory has been issued for the Mud Lake, Idaho National Laboratory, Craters of the Moon, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs and Arco areas.
The fog could reduce visibility to less than a quarter-mile, the weather service said.
"If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you," the weather service advised. "Be prepared for sudden changes to visibility."
After the storm exits the region on Wednesday morning, more winter weather could hit East Idaho through New Year's Day. There's a chance of snow every day Wednesday through Sunday in the region, so expect winter road conditions and heed the weather service's advice to "keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency."
Elsewhere in the state, a winter storm warning is in effect in the central Idaho mountains including Stanley, Hailey, Ketchum and Sun Valley, wind advisories are in effect in south central and southwest Idaho, and avalanche warnings are in effect in North Idaho.
A wide variety of winter weather warnings are also in effect in all of the states surrounding Idaho.
