Winter storm east idaho snow snowstorm stock image file photo
Department of Homeland Security stock image

Winter storm warnings have been declared for East Idaho's higher elevations in anticipation of what could be a snowy week for the region.

The winter storm warnings calling for up to 4 inches of snow are in effect from 5 a.m. Tuesday until 5 a.m. Wednesday for the Arbon, Island Park, Spencer, Palisades, Swan Valley, Bone, Inkom, Arimo, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Emigration Summit, Grace, Soda Springs, Bancroft, Henry, Wayan and Victor areas.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.