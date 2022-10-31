Could it be preventing the greedy gas companies from gaining billions more in profits from the high prices, when gasoline increases are not truly justified? NO. Could it be to stem the current warrantless increase in property taxes that have flooded the State of Idaho slush funds with unrealistic profits while also reducing available and affordable property rentals? Reducing any affordable home purchases due to insanely overpriced property assessments in the state? NO.
Laws allowing legal migrant farm workers into Idaho to harvest the produce in our agricultural areas? NO. Is it eliminating the food sales tax we’re forced to pay still, from an initially established temporary sales tax. When its removal could help everyone reduce the unreal costs of grocery bills (even a little) that have raised tremendously, while the packaging size has been reduced by almost half in most items and the cost increased? NO. Is it any gun control to stop the armed people from “Hate killing” anyone they see different from themselves? NO.
It’s a new morals law to eliminate cross dressers from having parades!
Answer this for me please! How many people are just terrified of those people getting guns and shooting ANYONE???? Or having everyone in any religion wanting to join them in their parade with their weapons for protection?
The stupidity of any elected officials even considering this for a needed new Idaho law to protect Idahoans’ morals from the Constitution and from the freedom to choose, is ridiculous in itself. This revelation establishes a majority of people we really shouldn’t vote for again, running in the upcoming elections anywhere. Also it may help us to avoid another unwinnable lawsuit Idaho will lose once again but the Idaho taxpayers will foot the bill for.
