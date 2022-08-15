I have so many thoughts about the sad attempt by a few malcontents and frauds to attempt a recall of the only Pocatello
City Council members who stand for fiscal responsibility and the best interests of their constituants. To those who support this unwarranted
endeavor I say "you are intolerant, you are divisive, you are the ones who do not believe in the diversity of thoughts and opinions".
A sentence, one sentence, and the politically correct policers take to Young St with the modern equivliant of pitchforks and torches
with their recall petitions and faux outrage. With their ally, the Idaho State Journal, helping foment and incite, they seek to destroy three people for a sentence, a
few words, a mere thought.
Sound the alarms; you have been offended, you demand justice, even if is so disproportionate to the spoken words. This is worst thing I have seen and experienced
since I've moved here.
We suffer under a four-term mayor with no perceptible accomplishments, save being an affable gadfly. He was somehow shocked and offered an apology for this supposed
crime. I offer a suggestion to him: term limits. Term limits. Term limits. After 12+ years you are too close to the city departments which recieve most of the taxpayers hard
earned money. We do not need a major rubber stamp on every project proposed by every city employee. In these hard times, a city job is a gift.
Finally, a query - is it true that the latest city budget apporoves a complete remodel of the locker room at the police department while the water slides at Ross Park rot in the sun?
What are the priorities of our city?
Monica Johnson,
Pocatello
