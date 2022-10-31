I’ve heard it said that there is so much hatred around. Maybe this is true, if so we need to be counteractive by doing acts of kindness.
If l humankind would perform one act of kindness each day, I wondering if the world would be in a better place. What do you think?
Many hurricanes have ravaged Puerto Rico and Florida’s coast and has caused catastrophic damage.. The news media has covered the devastation,
also the rise up of many people helping neighbors to cleanup. We have seen through the media of how Ian has caused so much devastation.
Coming together as a community has been inspiring to me , neighbors helping neighbors, sharing and caring for one another, sometimes complete strangers.
Spreading kindness, generosity and compassion were qualities personified throughout those communities with flying colors. These devastated communities
will be in a cleanup mode for many months to come; it’s heartwarming to see them coming together.
The seasons of Thanksgiving and Christmas will be approaching soon, so let us not forget the many blessings and graces received. We must remember the many
who will be struggling at home and abroad during these up coming holidays.
“ …. Whatever you do for the least of My brothers you did for Me…” Matthew 25 vs4o b
“….In all circumstances give thanks…” 1Thessalonians 5 vs 18
Catherine Coffey Patschull,
Pocatello
