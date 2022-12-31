The new year will be ushered in with a snowstorm in East Idaho.
The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for East Idaho that are in effect from New Year's Eve through New Year's Day.
The new year will be ushered in with a snowstorm in East Idaho.
The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for East Idaho that are in effect from New Year's Eve through New Year's Day.
The storm is forecast to bring snow and 45 mph winds to East Idaho starting Saturday night and ending late Sunday night.
The snow and high winds will create hazardous driving conditions on local roads, even in the lower elevations.
"If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency," the weather service advised.
Lowland areas such as Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, American Falls, Aberdeen, Shelley, Firth, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Declo and Raft River are forecast to receive up to 4 inches of snow Saturday night through late Sunday night.
But the storm will hit the highlands hardest.
Bear Lake County's Emigration Summit is forecast to receive a foot of snow Saturday night through late Sunday night while Arbon, Inkom, McCammon, Arimo, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, Thatcher, St. Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Paris, Grace, Bancroft, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, Palisades and Victor could receive up to 10 inches.
Albion and Almo are forecast to receive up to 8 inches of snow Saturday night through late Sunday night while Malta, Rockland and Holbrook could receive up to 6 inches.
The Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby, Rexburg, Island Park, St. Anthony, Ashton, Driggs, Tetonia, Dubois and Spencer areas are expected to be spared from most of the storm's wrath and will likely only receive an inch or two of snow at the most.
East Idaho's higher mountaintops could receive as much as 18 inches of snow depending on the severity of the storm, the second winter weather system to hit the region since Friday.
An earlier winter storm brought rain and snow to East Idaho Friday morning through Saturday morning.
Elsewhere in the state, winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings are in effect in south central Idaho including Twin Falls and Jerome and winter weather and dense fog advisories are in effect in southwest Idaho.
Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are also in effect in Nevada, Utah and Wyoming because of the storm.
Stay with idahostatejournal.com for the latest forecast updates.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.