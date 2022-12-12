The National Weather Service has issued multiple winter weather advisories for East Idaho stating that the storm currently dumping snow on the area is going to hang around a bit longer than expected.
The storm will remain in much of East Idaho until around 5 a.m. Tuesday. It was initially expected to exit the region by late Monday night.
The storm was also initially expected to mostly dump snow on the region's highlands after arriving in East Idaho on Sunday morning. But on Monday the region's lowlands got hit a bit harder with snow than expected.
The weather service said the following areas can expect up to 3 inches of additional snow Monday night through early Tuesday morning: Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, American Falls, Aberdeen, Shelley, Firth, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Raft River, Declo, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Inkom, McCammon, Arimo, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, Thatcher, Emigration Summit, St. Charles, Montpelier, Paris, Georgetown, Grace, Soda Springs, Bancroft, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, Palisades and Victor.
The Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Mud Lake, Idaho National Laboratory and Craters of the Moon areas can expect another 2 inches of snow before the storm exits the region.
Road conditions in much of East Idaho are currently dangerous because of the storm with multiple wrecks and slide-offs being reported, especially in the Pocatello area.
The weather service has urged motorists to "slow down and use caution."
Drivers might want to consider staying off local roads if possible because of the hazardous conditions.
The storm has also triggered avalanche warnings in the mountains of Bear Lake and Franklin counties and in southern Caribou County as well as in the central Idaho mountains including the Stanley, Ketchum and Hailey areas.
Elsewhere in the state, winter weather advisories are in effect in south central and southwest Idaho because of the storm. Several winter weather warnings are also in effect in nearby Nevada, Utah, Wyoming and Montana.
