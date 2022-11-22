Nick Garcia breaking down a turkey

Nick Garcia, owner of Senor Garcia's Puerto Vallarta on Pocatello Creek Road, prepared one of 18 turkeys he will cook for a free Thanksgiving Day meal, available at the restaurant from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

POCATELLO — People in search of free Thanksgiving meals are encouraged to head to Senor Garcia's Puerto Vallarta on Pocatello Creek Road on Thursday.

The eatery's owner Nick Garcia is hosting his free Thanksgiving day luncheon at the restaurant from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Anyone looking for a warm place to enjoy a home cooked meal is welcome to come, Garcia said.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.